Youth found dead in orchard in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, May 10: A youth was found dead on Tuesday inside an orchard in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Shahid Ahmad Mochi son of Mohammad Ashraf Mochi, a resident of Khee was found dead by some locals inside an orchard in Zeban, Yaripora this morning.
A police team rushed to the area and took the body in its possession.
“A postmortem is being conducted to know the cause of his death and further investigation is underway,” the official said.