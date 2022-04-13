Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Baramulla, Apr 13: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home at Sultanpora Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The deceased youth has been identified as 24 year old Muhammad Yaseen Yatoo. The body of the youth was taken by the police and after completing legal formality, was handed over to family for last rites.
An official said that family members of the youth on Wednesday morning found the youth dead in his room. He said body was later shifted to SDH Pattan, where he was declared dead on arrival.