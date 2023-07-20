Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in his shop in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 20: A 20-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baihama village of Devsar area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday morning, official sources said.
GNS reported that a youth identified as Aquib Ahmad Itoo son of late Ab Rashid Itoo, resident of Baihama Devsar was found dead at his shop in native village this morning.
Soon after the news spread, the residents of Banihama came out on roads to protest against the incident. The residents demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to death of the youth.
When contacted, a police official said that they have registered a case in this regard and taken up the investigations.