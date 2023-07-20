Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in his shop in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 20: A 20-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baihama village of Devsar area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday morning, official sources said.

GNS reported that a youth identified as Aquib Ahmad Itoo son of late Ab Rashid Itoo, resident of Baihama Devsar was found dead at his shop in native village this morning.