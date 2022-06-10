Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Surasyar Chadoora

Srinagar, Jun 10: A youth from Dadaompora area of Chadoora was found dead under mysterious circumstances in neighbouring Surasyar village in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday .
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of the youth was found in Surasyar during night hours and was brought to sub district hospital Chadoora where doctors declared him dead.
The deceased has been identified as Latief Ahmad Teli son of Abdul Ahad Teli, a resident of Dadompora Chadoora. An official said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated investigation.
The body will be handed over to family for last rites after postmortem, he added.