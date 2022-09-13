Youth found dead in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 13: A 25-year-old youth was on Tuesday morning found hanging in Gutlipora village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, sources said.
Jaffar Ahmad Najar, son of Wali Mohammad Najar was found hanging by a rope at his home, news agency GNS reported. In a bid to rescue him, the family members and locals shifted the youth to SDH Kupwara, where he was however declared as brought dead on arrival, an official said.
A police official said that a case has been registered.
The incident comes a day after an advocate was found hanging from a tree in central Kashmir's Budgam district.