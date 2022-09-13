Kashmir

Youth found dead in north Kashmir's Kupwara

In a bid to rescue him, the family members and locals shifted the youth to SDH Kupwara, where he was however declared as brought dead on arrival, an official said.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Sep 13: A 25-year-old youth was on Tuesday morning found hanging in Gutlipora village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, sources said.

Jaffar Ahmad Najar, son of Wali Mohammad Najar was found hanging by a rope at his home, news agency GNS reported. In a bid to rescue him, the family members and locals shifted the youth to SDH Kupwara, where he was however declared as brought dead on arrival, an official said. 

A police official said that a case has been registered.

The incident comes a day after an advocate was found hanging from a tree in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

