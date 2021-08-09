Youth goes missing in south Kashmir's Bijbehera

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, father of Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a BA student from Veeri Biibehara, today lodged a missing complaint that his son is missing since 6 August.

As per the missing report, Rayees is currently working as a “shopkeeper/media person”.

“Further verification into the matter is going on,” the official added.