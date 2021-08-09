Youth goes missing in south Kashmir's Bijbehera

Srinagar, Aug 9: A youth in his 20s from Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is missing for three days prompting his family lodge a missing report with police on Monday, officials said.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, father of Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a BA student from Veeri Biibehara, today lodged a missing complaint that his son is missing since 6 August.
As per the missing report, Rayees is currently working as a “shopkeeper/media person”.
“Further verification into the matter is going on,” the official added.