Kashmir

Youth goes missing in south Kashmir's Bijbehera

As per the missing report, Rayees is currently working as a “shopkeeper/media person”.
Youth goes missing in south Kashmir's Bijbehera
Representational Image
File
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 9: A youth in his 20s from Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is missing for three days prompting his family lodge a missing report with police on Monday, officials said.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, father of Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a BA student from Veeri Biibehara, today lodged a missing complaint that his son is missing since 6 August.

As per the missing report, Rayees is currently working as a “shopkeeper/media person”.

“Further verification into the matter is going on,” the official added.

Missing
youth

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com