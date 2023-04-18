Youth grievously injured in stabbing during altercation in Sopore

Officials said that one Umar Rashid Dar resident of Teliyan Arampora in the Sopore area was grievously injured on his back after being stabbed by another youth identified as Muneeb Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir after an altercation broke out between the two over some issue.

Several of the youth present on the scene tried to pacify the boys, but the two youths enraged over some issue continued to engage in a verbal exchange. Soon things went out of control and the youth stabbed the other in his back leaving him grievously injured.