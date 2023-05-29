Youth have central role to play in nation building: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Unlocking the true potential of our youth holds the key for progress of Jammu & Kashmir and also for the entire country, Dr Farooq said while addressing Yuva Utsav- India organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra at Government Physical College, Ganderbal, a press release said.

On the occasion, the Party President pledged to give an ambulance to the government Physical college Ganderbal. He also granted Rs 50,000 to the institution.