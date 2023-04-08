Youth hold key for peace, and prosperity in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 8 : Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that the young generation in Jammu and Kashmir hold the key to promoting peace, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
He added that in this region people have suffered tremendously —in terms of the loss of lives and loss to the economy—during past several decades due to the prolonged phase of violence, a press note said.
Bukhari was addressing a gathering of youngsters, who formally joined Apni Party during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar today.
Bukhari expressed gratitude towards the new entrants for joining hands with Apni Paty.
He said, “I find it immensely gratifying to witness the participation of young individuals in our cause. I hold a strong belief that the young population of Jammu and Kashmir is a valuable asset that can unlock the potential for peace, prosperity, and development in the region, which has suffered hugely over the years.” He added, “The future belongs to the youth. You are the primary stakeholders in building a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. As you take on this important role, I assure you that the Apni Party leadership will back you every step of the way. Our goal is to lead the region toward the path of peace, prosperity, and development. I welcome you wholeheartedly to the Apni Party.”
On this occasion, party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir while addressing the gathering of new entrants said that Apni Party has emerged as an alternative political platform in Jammu and Kashmir, where traditional political parties have been exploiting people for the past seven decades in the name of unachievable goals and emotional slogans.
He said, “The traditional political parties have a history of exploiting people through emotional slogans. These parties, predominantly run by specific families, are accountable for the loss of life and destruction that has ravaged this region over the past several decades.” “However,”, he added, “