Youth in J&K at crossroads: YNC

Srinagar/ Jammu, Jan 29: The YNC Provincial President (Kashmir) Salman Ali Sagar on Saturday asked the YNC functionaries to keep up with strengthening the hands of the party leadership in their efforts to secure the future of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said this while addressing a meeting of YNC’s Provincial, Zonal, District and block functionaries here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. Addressing the meeting, Salman said, “Our youth are the most afflicted due to the absence of a popular government in J&K. Unemployment is the biggest concern of our youth.
The entire state machinery is focusing on window-dressing and not much heed is given on addressing the issue. Given the pace of recruitment in the government sector, absence of incentives for entrepreneurship and failure of the government sector to support local industries, handicraft and tourism sectors, there seems no end to the miseries of our young lot.” He said other segments of the society are equally tormented on different accounts and are looking up towards NC to rescue them from the quagmire the entire region finds itself in.