Youth injured after being stabbed in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Srinagar, May 03: A youth was injured after being stabbed in the Marhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO identified the injured as Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat, resident of Khalpora Marhama.

The attack was carried out with a knife, it reported.

“In the incident, Adil received injuries in chest following which he was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable,” said an official.

Meanwhile, sources said that police have taken cognizance of the incident and attacker has been identified even as efforts are on to arrest him.