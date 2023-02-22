Youth interaction, feedback workshops held in Pulwama, Shopian, Sgr

Srinagar, Feb 22: Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir, in coordination with district administrations of Pulwama and Shopian, JKEDI, Employment Department and other stakeholder institutions organised an interaction cum feedback session with youth selected and supported under various schemes over the past two years.
The initiative is aimed at further widening the opportunity basket based on youth feedback.
Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Director, Dr Maqbool, OSD Dr Murtaza Rasheed, senior officers of JKEDI and concerned departments participated in the programmes organized at SKICC Srinagar, JKEDI Pampore, District Headquarters Pulwama, District Headquarters Shopian and Youth centres in the three districts.
At the interaction session held at JKEDI, the faculty and officials presented an overview of Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme (ETDP) under which around 2000 women have been trained and certified. The business orientation training and DPR formulation has been facilitated by JKEDI in coordination with consultants and financial institutions.
The scheme beneficiaries shared their experiences and also projected suggestions to enhance the financial support under the scheme. They expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for the launch of this scheme leading to women empowerment.
At SKICC Srinagar, the students selected under Parvaaz scheme for coaching, presented their feedback about ease of selection process and ongoing coaching classes across various institutions.
On feedback regarding inclusion of residential facilities in the scheme, they were informed that the matter is under consideration of the government to provide residential accommodation for coaching both at Jammu and Srinagar shortly. And, more courses related to competitive examinations of UPSC and J&K PSC as well as judiciary, management and research are being offered.
The interaction session at Pulwama was conducted by DC, Pulwama, who presented a resume of performance under various schemes. More than 20 youth shared their experiences under the schemes like Mumkin, Tejaswini, Rise Together and Spurring Entrepreneurship as well as support for SHGs and cooperatives.
The expansion of Mumkin scheme to include passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and LCMVs has been widely appreciated by the youth as reflected in the rising demand and report about engagement in industry, tourism and horticulture sectors.