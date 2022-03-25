'Youth join PC'

According to a press note, while welcoming the new entrants Vakil said, “We have a common purpose of serving the people of J&K. It is a matter of great satisfaction that a growing number of people especially the youth are showing great faith and trust in our party and its policies. PC is committed to carve out space for youth leaders. We want to groom the youngsters to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K in the coming decades.