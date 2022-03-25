'Youth join PC'

Srinagar, Mar 25 : More than 50 youth from Pampore today joined the Peoples Conference (PC) in presence of party Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, Youth President Sheikh Imran, YGS Mudasir Karim and Irfan Mattoo.
According to a press note, while welcoming the new entrants Vakil said, “We have a common purpose of serving the people of J&K. It is a matter of great satisfaction that a growing number of people especially the youth are showing great faith and trust in our party and its policies. PC is committed to carve out space for youth leaders. We want to groom the youngsters to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K in the coming decades.
He further said that the PC was committed to promote active participation of youth at every level in the party and give them bigger responsibilities to shape a better tomorrow.