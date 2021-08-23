Youth killed in Budgam road accident

A police official said that a bike bearing registration number JK01AD-7362 lost his control at Pandit Colony near CRPF Camp in Budgam resulting on spot death of Muzamil Rashid son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of WaterhalBudgam. Another unidentified person was also injured in this incident.

He said that after completing the medico legal formalities the body was handed over to his relatives for burial.

A case under relevant section of law has been registered by Budgam police and further investigations have been taken up, he added. (KDC)