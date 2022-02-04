Youth killed in motorcyclist accident in Srinagar's Parimpora

Srinagar, Feb 4: A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Parimpora area of Srinagar on Friday afternoon.
Quoting oficial sources, news agency KNO reported that the youth Naveed Khaliq Ganie, son of Abdul Khaliq Ganie of Mazhama, Budgam met with the road accident near Parimpora highway.
He was shifted to JVC hospital for treatment in critical condition, however, he was declared brought dead by the doctors, an official said.
Police have registered a case in this regard and started investigations.