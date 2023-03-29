Youth kills mother in north Kashmir’s Sopore

Srinagar, Mar 30: A youth allegedly killed his mother in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said Thursday.

As per reports, a youth strangulated his mother to death in Dangarpora village of Sopore late last evening.

News agency KNO reported that the accused was a drug addict. He was arrested within hours of committing the crime, it quoted a police officer as having said.

Reports said the body of the woman has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered at Sopore police station and further investigation is underway, said an official.