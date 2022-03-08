Youth lured to lob grenades on security forces at crowded places: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar, Mar 8: General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar based army's 15 corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey Tuesday said that young men were being lured to lob grenades at the busy places as militants have “failed” to carry out big strikes on security forces.
The GoC made the remarks while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function on Women's Day in Srinagar, news agency KNO reported. The GoC was commenting on the Sunday's grenade blast in the Amira Kadal area of the city that left an elderly man and a teenage girl dead and over 20 civilians injured.
In the context of Women's Day, the GoC said that women in Kashmir "have started coming on the forefront who otherwise were pushed to wall in the past and this development will help prevent boys from treading wrong path".
"We believe society has a great role to play here to prevent such incidents," he added.
He said "women of all ages were brought to the stage today to boost their morale".
"They were pushed to wall and kept confined to four walls of house. Now that they are out, we are sure they will help prevent young boys from choosing wrong paths," he said.