Youth lured to lob grenades on security forces at crowded places: Lt Gen Pandey

The GoC made the remarks while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function on Women's Day in Srinagar, news agency KNO reported. The GoC was commenting on the Sunday's grenade blast in the Amira Kadal area of the city that left an elderly man and a teenage girl dead and over 20 civilians injured.

In the context of Women's Day, the GoC said that women in Kashmir "have started coming on the forefront who otherwise were pushed to wall in the past and this development will help prevent boys from treading wrong path".