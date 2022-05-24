Youth of Kashmir hopeless about future: NC

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday accused the government of robbing employment opportunities of J&K youth, who constitute the most anxious category of the population.

According to a press release, he was addressing a one day convention of functionaries, workers and delegates at Safa Kadal, Eidgah. The meeting was presided over and convened by party's senior leader and Former Speaker Mubarak Gul. JKNC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, District President Peer Afaq were also present.