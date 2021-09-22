Youth shot in Baramulla tried to snatch soldier’s weapon: Army

“Mousin Manzoor Shallay, son of Manzoor Ahmed Shallay, 24 years, sustained injuries when he tried to snatch the weapon from a soldier on protection duty who was deployed at the market place in Azadganj Chowk, Baramulla on 22 Sep 2021. Individual was shot in the legs to thwart the weapon snatching attempt,” said a defence spokesman, in a statement.

Shallay, he said, has a history of being on the wrong side of the law. “He had earlier assaulted a soldier on duty in similar circumstances around two months back. The individual was counselled by the army on that occasion and was let off on the assurance of the family members,” said the spokesman.

“The individual also has a past police record, in which a case for stone pelting during the year 2012 & 2014 had been registered against him. He had earlier gone missing on 21 Aug 19 and was apprehended on 05 Oct 19 at Kralahar Naka, Kanispura in a military operation.”

Subsequently, he was released from custody on 22 Jun 2020.

Police have registered a case in the present incident and investigation for the same is in progress, added the statement.