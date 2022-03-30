Youth should not pick up guns: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note, Bukhari was addressing a function at party office while welcoming new entrants into the party fold. “Prominent political leaders and youth members from Baramulla joined the party fold in presence of Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who told them about the key principles of the party pertaining to better employment, good infrastructure and sustainable livelihood,”the press note added

"Youth of Jammu and Kashmir has shown their keen interest in the changing political scenario of the valley. We should ensure them of a protected future. Apni Party aims at providing oppourtunities to the unemployed youth because we believe youth should not pick up guns , they should act as a driving force towards the path of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Altaf Bukhari said.