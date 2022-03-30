Youth should not pick up guns: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar Mar 30: J&K Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said youth should not pick up guns but they should act as a driving force towards the path of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, Bukhari was addressing a function at party office while welcoming new entrants into the party fold. “Prominent political leaders and youth members from Baramulla joined the party fold in presence of Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who told them about the key principles of the party pertaining to better employment, good infrastructure and sustainable livelihood,”the press note added
"Youth of Jammu and Kashmir has shown their keen interest in the changing political scenario of the valley. We should ensure them of a protected future. Apni Party aims at providing oppourtunities to the unemployed youth because we believe youth should not pick up guns , they should act as a driving force towards the path of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Altaf Bukhari said.
He added that it was really a conducive day for the party and a matter of pride “for all of us as we successfully accomplished the task of creating consciousness among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” The huge number of joining especially from various political parties switching to Apni Party clearly delivers the idea and ambition for which our Party is striving day in and day out. I wholeheartedly welcome the entrants into the party fold and I hope we collectively can create a change in the society," Bukhari said.
Senior leader Mir Intikhab initially with PDP has joined hands with Apni Party and has been appointed as Provincial Secretary Kashmir Province. Other members including Sheikh Younis Ahmad, Rayeem-ul- Salam, Adv. Abdul Majid, Khalid Sherwani, Mehraj-ud-din Bhat also joined the party fold.
During the joining, many political leaders including Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zafar Hassan Manhas, Chief Spokesperson Apni Party and Ex MLA Baramulla Javaid Hassan Beigh , State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Baramulla Shoaib Nabi Lone , DDC Dadsara and Apni Party Provincial Secretary Kashmir Avtar Singh Trali, General Secretary ST Wing Khalid Badana, Vice President District Srinagar Aijaz Rather and many others leaders were present on the occasion.