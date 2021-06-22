Youth slips into canal while taking selfie in Kangan, rescue operation on

Ganderbal: A rescue operation is underway to search for a youth who slipped into a power canal in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district last evening, officials said on Tuesday.
Reports said that Mohd Salim Khan (19), a resident Pandach Ganderbal, slipped into the canal in Gund area while he was taking a selfie there.
Station House officer, police station Gund, Abdul Rashid told Greater Kashmir that a massive search operation was launched by the police, SDRF and the locals soon after the incident. “So far there has been no clue of the boy, except some of his clothes which were found at the banks of the canal,” he said.
Several incidents of drowning have taken place in nallah Sindh and other water bodies off late, prompting the locals to demand a ban on any kind of swimming, bathing or taking selfies to avoid such incidents.