Youth, students participate in thousands in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in Tral, Pulwama

Pulwama: Continuing with the fervor and festivities of HarGharTirangaCampaign underAzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence, thousands of youth and students participated at a grand event showcasing national flags and singing patriotic songs in Tral Pulwama.

The event was organized by District Administration Pulwama under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, BaseerUlHaqChoudhary along with SSP Awantipora.

More than 15000 school children and youth participated in the event and sung patriotic songs.

MandeepKaur, IAS, Commissioner Secretary, RDD also participated in the event. Addressing the gathering, she said that the idea behind the initiative is to invoke a sense of ownership in the people and to celebrate AzadikaAmritMahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (community participation).