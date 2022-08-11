Youth, students participate in thousands in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in Tral, Pulwama

Pulwama: Continuing with the fervor and festivities of HarGharTirangaCampaign underAzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence, thousands of youth and students participated at a grand event showcasing national flags and singing patriotic songs in Tral Pulwama.
The event was organized by District Administration Pulwama under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, BaseerUlHaqChoudhary along with SSP Awantipora.
More than 15000 school children and youth participated in the event and sung patriotic songs.
MandeepKaur, IAS, Commissioner Secretary, RDD also participated in the event. Addressing the gathering, she said that the idea behind the initiative is to invoke a sense of ownership in the people and to celebrate AzadikaAmritMahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (community participation).
She said that the campaign aims to have citizens hoisting the National Flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.
He added that various events involving people from all walks of life will be organised at various locations connected with the freedom struggle.
The idea behind HarGharTiranga activities is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of People and to promote awareness about Indian National Flag, said BaseerChoudhary, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama
He hailed the role of youth and general public for making the campaign a mass movement. He said that the active participation of youth and students in making it a grand success. He invoked the ideas of freedom struggle and urged upon youth to cherish and follow those ideals.