‘Youth to play crucial role in realising dream of Viksit Bharat’

Prof. Rao, asked the youth to take up entrepreneurship and become job providers, rather than job seekers. “The policies launched by the Government of India, including start-up India, A Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries and Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE) and other have started to show excellent results with India fast becoming the hub of unicorns”, he further said, adding those planning to visit western countries for employment are staying back and working in the newly established corporates.

Prof Rao remarked that the Indian prowess in the key sectors can be gauged from the fact that several Indians are heading the billion dollar corporate houses and companies across the world and are managing them quite efficiently.

Prof Rao described the G-20 Presidency as a historic moment for the country and said the world has now started to believe that India can play a huge role in tackling the global issues. “The joint statement issued by the G-20 members in itself is a huge achievement,” he added. Referring to Chandriyan-3, he said, the image of India at international level is now that of a technologically advanced nation. Referring to Indian democracy he said, the vibrancy of our democracy lies in the power of vote being exercised by all eligible voters without any prejudice.