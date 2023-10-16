‘Youth to play crucial role in realising dream of Viksit Bharat’

Ganderbal, Oct 16: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Monday organised a lecture on “Bharat in Amrit Kaal: Democracy, Leadership and Development,” by the Chancellor, Manipur University, Prof T. Tirupati Rao. This is the first lecture under the “Distinguished Lecture Series” being organised under the title Amrit Kaal –Vimarsh: Viksit Bharat@2047.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder, Nath, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of Departments, faculty members, research scholars, and students were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof T. Tirupati Rao, asked the students to play a crucial and pivotal role in making India a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, which Modi has visualised, conceptualised and imagined can be achieved only when the youth and citizens of country will shun the colonial mind-set and will work proficiently and efficiently towards the nation building,” Prof Rao remarked; adding that he had firm belief and conviction that the youngsters will leave no stone unturned to realize the dream of the Prime Minister. Prof Rao identified poverty as a humongous challenge for India in its race for being a developed nation. “The people of the country have to get united to fight poverty and alleviate the sufferings of the people belonging to the lower strata of the society,” he added.
Prof. Rao, asked the youth to take up entrepreneurship and become job providers, rather than job seekers. “The policies launched by the Government of India, including start-up India, A Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries and Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE) and other have started to show excellent results with India fast becoming the hub of unicorns”, he further said, adding those planning to visit western countries for employment are staying back and working in the newly established corporates.
Prof Rao remarked that the Indian prowess in the key sectors can be gauged from the fact that several Indians are heading the billion dollar corporate houses and companies across the world and are managing them quite efficiently.
Prof Rao described the G-20 Presidency as a historic moment for the country and said the world has now started to believe that India can play a huge role in tackling the global issues. “The joint statement issued by the G-20 members in itself is a huge achievement,” he added. Referring to Chandriyan-3, he said, the image of India at international level is now that of a technologically advanced nation. Referring to Indian democracy he said, the vibrancy of our democracy lies in the power of vote being exercised by all eligible voters without any prejudice.
Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, said the future of the country lies with the youth. “The youth have to optimally utilize the technological advancements and Information Technology to realize their dreams and to play a role in overall growth, progress and development of the country,” Prof Ravinder Nath said.
He said that in order to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 the youth have to innovate.
CUK Vice-Chancellor said that inclusiveness was extremely important in a democratic set up and the strength of India lies in its diversity. Speaking about the leadership, CUK VC said, “the leadership emerges in three forms: election, selection and nomination”. He also said that, “development shall be based on technological advancement in growth sectors, effective management of organisation, human resource and finance”. “Ultimately the sustainability lies on values of transparency, accountability and human concerns for peace and prosperity enabling the democracy to survive”, he added.
Proposing the vote of thanks, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, said the objective of holding these lectures is to facilitate a discourse in the campuses on development of the nation, in which faculty and students are fully acquainted with the fast moving developmental scenario in India. Prof Shahid added that the lecture was beamed live to all the campuses of the university and was watched by the faculty members and the students.