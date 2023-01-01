Kashmir

Youth who snatched CRPF man's rifle 'brought back' with family's assistance: ADGP Kashmir

Irfan Ahmad Bashir (25) had snatched the AK-47 rifle of a CRPF man today morning.
Srinagar, Jan 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that a youth who snatched a rifle from a CRPF trooper has been "brought back" with the assistance of his family.

"With assistance of family, Police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie @ soba Ganie Aged about 25yrs S/o Bashir Ahmad R/o Below Pulwama along with AK-47 rifle which he snatched from CRPF personnel today morning. Investigation going on. We appreciate the role of family," said a police spokesman on Twitter while quoting ADGP Kashmir.

