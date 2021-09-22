Youth wounded in firing incident in north Kashmir’s Baramulla

A top police official of the district told Greater Kashmir that a youth was injured in a firing incident by an army party at Azad Gunj. “Investigation has been started by District Police Baramulla,” said DIG North Kashmir, Baramulla, Sujith Kumar.

The injured youth has been identified as Mohsin Solih, reported news agency GNS.

Authorities at GMC Baramulla said the youth has suffered an injury in his leg. He is stable, they said.