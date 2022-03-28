Youth’s body found in orchard in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 28: An unidentified youth was found dead in an orchard in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the body of the youth believed to be in his early twenties was recovered from the orchard in Kadgam village.
A police officer told GNS that the body was being taken into custody and would be handed over to the family for last rites after identification. Asked about the reason for the death, the officer said that it was a matter of an investigation.
“We have found a syringe nearby and whether or not it was used by him or thrown in the field by somebody else would be revealed after the investigation,” he added.