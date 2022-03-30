Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, Mar 30 : A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Seer Hamdan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that the body of Basit Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Hameed Dar from Rampora Mattan was spotted this morning by locals who informed police about it.
Later a police team recovered the body and shifted it to a hospital for postmortem.
A police official said that an investigation into the incident is underway.