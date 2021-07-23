Kashmir

Youth's body found under mysterious circumstances in Anantnag

After preliminary assessment, the body was taken into custody, an official said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Jul 23: Body of a youth, presumably in his 20s, was found under mysterious circumstances in Shastergam village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday afternoon.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that upon intimation by locals about spotting of a body in the area, a team visited the spot.

After preliminary assessment, the body was taken into custody, the official said.

Identifying the deceased as Inam-ul-Haq son of Javid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Natipora Dooru, presumably in his twenties, the official further said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.

