Youth's body found under mysterious circumstances in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jul 23: Body of a youth, presumably in his 20s, was found under mysterious circumstances in Shastergam village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday afternoon.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that upon intimation by locals about spotting of a body in the area, a team visited the spot.
After preliminary assessment, the body was taken into custody, the official said.
Identifying the deceased as Inam-ul-Haq son of Javid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Natipora Dooru, presumably in his twenties, the official further said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.