Youth's body recovered from Jhelum after six days in Sopore

Nazir Ahmad Cheechi, 20, son of Mohammad Yousaf Cheechi, a resident of Panaar Bandipora slipped to drowned in river Jhelum while washing his face at Seer Jageer area of Sopore on 13th of this month.

A rescue operation was soon launched to retrieve the youth with an official saying that his body was recovered today near Seer Jagir area.

The body has been handed to the family for last rites, he added.