Youth's body retrieved day after drowning in Lolab Kupwara

Srinagar, Jul 11: Body of a 19-year-old youth was retrieved on Monday morning, a day after he drowned in a pond in Dorousa Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that Mohammad Aqib Dar, son of Ishtiyaque Ahmad Dar, resident of Bhat Mohalla Dorousa drowned while bathing alongside a group of boys on Eid day on Sunday.
The colleagues and locals first tried to look for him on their own, however when no trace of him was found, Sogam police, F&ES Department, a team of Revenue Department besides a nearby army unit reached the site for rescue. After persistent efforts, the rescue operation yielded in retrieval of the body this morning, the official said.
SDM Sogam Aijaz Ahmad confirming the recovery of body to GNS said that they even had intimated a MARCOS team, which in fact had reached and in the meantime the body was retrieved from the incident site. The body, the official, was taken to a nearby health facility for necessary medico-legal formalities.