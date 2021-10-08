Youth’s killing in Anantnag ‘extremely unwarranted’: Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari said that the security forces are trained to ensure calm and they should not fall into the trap of forces inimical to peace who want to disturb the peace, communal harmony and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. “Be it the series of civilian killings in Srinagar and Bandipora at the hands of unknown gunmen or killing of a person at Anantnag, nothing can legitimize the killing of civilians irrespective of their religious affiliations or ethnic backgrounds.”

He asserted that the civilian killing at Anantnag was totally avoidable and other measures could have been adopted to thwart his vehicular motion so as to prevent the loss of precious human life. “We should not lose our temper, particularly in the present tumultuous situation. The whole society across Jammu and Kashmir is in total shock because of the spate of civilian killings and we cannot afford to contribute in deteriorating this situation any further,” Bukhari said while appealing to all the communities, especially the minority communities, to maintain communal harmony so that the real culprits are taken to task.

Bukhari prayed for the deceased soul and expressed his deep solidarity with the bereaved family who lost their breadwinner in Anantnag.