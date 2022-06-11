YouTuber arrested in Srinagar for uploading video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Wani has deleted the video and apologised for it as well.

Before his arrest, Wani posted another video in which he said he did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of people or any religion.

"YouTuber Faisal Wani has been arrested. He had uploaded an incriminating video on YouTube which is against public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. The FIR has been registered under sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Safa Kadal police station," police said.

Wani's arrest came after he deleted the viral video and issued an apology in a new video posted on his YouTube channel "Deep pain Fitness".

"I had uploaded a video last night about Nupur Sharma. It was a VFX video which went viral all over India and an innocent person like me got implicated. I never have any intention to hurt any other religion, because Islam teaches us to respect other religions," Wani said in the new video.