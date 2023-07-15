YSS Deptt conducts trekking programmes across Kupwara

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan flagged-off Girls Trekking Groups at Manzhar Hyhama of Kupwara Zone, in the presence of DDC Member Hyhama, Haji Sonaullah Khan and District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Zahoor Ahmad Wani.

Speaking at the occasion, the DC appreciated the Youth Services & Sports department for conducting the trekking programme in different zones of the district. She emphasized the role of sports activities and said that physical exercise is paramount to the good health of every person.