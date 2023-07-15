YSS Deptt conducts trekking programmes across Kupwara

Kupwara, July 15: Youth Services and Sports Department Kupwara conducted Trekking Programmes at various locations in the Kupwara district, in which a large number of girl students, under the age groups of 14 & 17 years, took part with great enthusiasm.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan flagged-off Girls Trekking Groups at Manzhar Hyhama of Kupwara Zone, in the presence of DDC Member Hyhama, Haji Sonaullah Khan and District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Zahoor Ahmad Wani.
Speaking at the occasion, the DC appreciated the Youth Services & Sports department for conducting the trekking programme in different zones of the district. She emphasized the role of sports activities and said that physical exercise is paramount to the good health of every person.
She said that the trekking programme held across the district will carry a strong message against drug abuse and impress upon the student participants to act as ambassadors to spread the message against the ill effects of narcotic drugs on human lives and society.
Ayushi impressed upon the participants to include any exercise in their daily lives like Yoga, trekking or any sports activity which will keep them fit and healthy. She asked the participants to take all safety measures during the trekking and wished them all the best.