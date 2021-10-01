ZEO office Kakapora organises creative writing competition for students

According to a statement, the students wrote essays on different themes during the competition and showed their writing skills which was appreciated by the officials.

Zonal Education Officer, Ghulam RasoolMagray said that all the schools including High, Higher Secondary schools and Middle schools participated in the competition.

Magray said that the competition helped students to show their writing skills and showcase their talent.

The programme was organized by Zonal Cultural Coordinator Towfeeque Ali.

Zonal Education Officer and teachers from every school and DIET faculty Pampore were present during the competition.

Students from Middle School Pinglen HSS Kakapora, Upper Primary School Galbugh, High School Ratnipora, Middle School Kakapora, participated in the competition.

The top three performing students were awarded trophies and all the participant students were given certificates.