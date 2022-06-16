Zero tolerance to sexual harassment cases : CUK VC

“The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) constituted by the university in the year 2014 has received few complaints about the sexual harassments till date and the registered complaints have been dealt very strictly,” Prof. Shah said while addressing the participants during a programme

“Awareness for the Gender Champions,” organised by the ICC to sensitize the champions about their role in checking and reporting the cases of sexual harassments in different university campuses. He asked the Gender Champions to spread awareness among the students’ community across the campuses about the ways to register complaints in ICC against those indulging in sexual harassment.

“Women employees and students facing sexual harassment should break the taboo and courageously report the same so that the culprits are punished and a secure and safe environment is provided for their working.”