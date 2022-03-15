‘Zero tolerance towards encroachment on govt land’

Bandipora, Mar 15 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today convened a meeting to take detailed review of all revenue related matters.
The meeting discussed various issues related to Custodian Land, Rakhs and Farms Land, Eviction of Kahcharai and State land, Digitization and Geo Tagging of Waqf properties and conversion of Agricultural land.
It also reviewed preparation of Jamabandi/ Girdawari, reconstruction of missing Revenue records and status of Revenue e-Services.
The DC stressed on removal of encroachment and handing-over of records for various purposes by the Government. He asked the concerned to ensure speedy disposal of Revenue related complaints if any. He said a Special Revenue Control Room will be established for fast disposal of Revenue related issues and grievances.
He asked the concerned to ensure safety of Revenue records and to bring all Revenue related services online within the set target.