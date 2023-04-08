Ziyarat Shareef Rayil Gund- Ganderbal | J&K Waqf Board takes over administrative control

According to a press note, on the instructions of the Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, the administrative control of Ziyarat Shareef Rayil Gund Kangan was today taken over by Waqf Board at Ganderbal. The litigation pertaining to its administrative control continued for years in the High Court of J&K, and the shrine was under control of a single family, that was collecting all donations offered by devotees for their personal use.

“Waqf authorities over the years had adopted lackadaisical approach in pursuing the matter at the Honorable High Court giving the family a free hand to collect the donations in cash and kind without being accountable to anyone. However, soon after the constitution of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi issued instructions for vigorous perusal of the matter at the Honorable High Court, and as soon as the status quo orders were vacated, process was initiated for the administrative take over of this Waqf Notified property,” the press note said.