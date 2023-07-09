Zydus Pharmaceutical hires Aryans pharmacy students

Srinagar, July 9: The students of Aryans College of Pharmacy are continuously landing attractive job offers from well-known companies in the country. The students have been hired by companies on good salary packages.
The student named Prashant Kumar Pandey was placed in Zydus , Sikkim with the package 3.8 LPA, while Vikash Kumar Pandey and Deepak Kumar were placed in Biomax Biotechnics, Panchkula with a package of 3.5 LPA.
Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Dr. Anshu Kataria feeling ecstatic and while congratulating students said that Aryans is committed to the overall development of students.
“Efforts are being made continuously by the group to provide good education to the students. Their hard work is taking them to good places. The faces of the students also lit up with happiness after getting a job. The students have given credit for their success to the teachers and parents.”