Zydus Pharmaceutical hires Aryans pharmacy students

The student named Prashant Kumar Pandey was placed in Zydus , Sikkim with the package 3.8 LPA, while Vikash Kumar Pandey and Deepak Kumar were placed in Biomax Biotechnics, Panchkula with a package of 3.5 LPA.

Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Dr. Anshu Kataria feeling ecstatic and while congratulating students said that Aryans is committed to the overall development of students.