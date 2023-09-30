2nd edition of Himalayan Film Festival-2023 begins in Leh

Kargil: The much anticipated second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival, 2023 commenced at SSK Auditorium, Leh today.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the Lt Governor, UT Ladakh, Retd Brig Dr B D Mishra along with first lady, Neelam Mishra. Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, along with Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal were the guests of honor accompanied by ADGP Ladakh Police, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Commissioner Secretary Information, Padma Angmo, and renowned film critic, Anupama Chopra.

The five -day festival will screen popular short and feature films from across the Himalayan states along with photo exhibitions, master classes and workshops for aspiring filmmaker and budding artists of Ladakh.