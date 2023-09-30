2nd edition of Himalayan Film Festival-2023 begins in Leh

Kargil: The much anticipated second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival, 2023 commenced at SSK Auditorium, Leh today.
The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the Lt Governor, UT Ladakh, Retd Brig Dr B D Mishra along with first lady, Neelam Mishra. Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, along with Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal were the guests of honor accompanied by ADGP Ladakh Police, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Commissioner Secretary Information, Padma Angmo, and renowned film critic, Anupama Chopra.
The five -day festival will screen popular short and feature films from across the Himalayan states along with photo exhibitions, master classes and workshops for aspiring filmmaker and budding artists of Ladakh.
While speaking at the event, CEC Tashi Gyalson emphasised the importance of this film festival aimed to showcase Ladakh’s rich cultural diversity and traditions through cinematic lens to the outside world. He stressed the need to explore rural locations like sham and other parts of Ladakh to promote as film destinations. CEC also congratulated the entire organising team led by Secy Padma under the guidance of LG Mishra and wished them best for the successful conduct of the film festival in Leh. The dignitaries unveiled and launched a brochure “Carnival of Ladakh”, announcing September as the official month of festivities in Ladakh, and to promote sustainable tourism in the region. The inaugural event also had the presence of Councillors of LAHDC Leh, Secretary to LG, Ravinder Kumar; Commissioner/Secretary Tourism, Kacho Mehboob Ali; ASP Leh, Shruti Arora; Joint Director Information, Imteaz Kacho, other distinguished guests including the international models from different G20 countries/participants of the Ladakh International Fashion Runway at Umling-La, and a large number of audience from different parts of Ladakh.