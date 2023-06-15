3rd Galwan clash anniversary: Senior military brass deployed along Ladakh sector hold meeting in Leh

Leh, June 15: Top military officers deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh are holding operational discussions to further strengthen the preparedness in the region.

The meeting is held on the third anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash in which India lost 20 troops while causing heavy damage to the Chinese Army and is attended by the Northern Army. "Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali and One Strike Corps Commander Lt Gen Sanjay Mitra along with other formations deployed there," Army sources said here.

The meeting will discuss the preparedness of the force in the sector bordering China.

The Northern Army Command is in charge of the Ladakh sector and has been provided with a new formation in the form of the One Strike Corps headquartered in Mathura which has its elements spread across the Northern parts of the country.