As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was felt at 7.29 am at 186 kilometres north of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 & Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km ,Location: 186km N of Alchi(Leh), Jammu & Kashmir,India," NCS tweeted.