Kargil: A total of 438 stranded passengers of Kargil were airlifted on Thursday from Jammu and Srinagar in the Indian Air Force aircrafts on the requisition of UT Ladakh Administration.

Officials informed that 165 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in four sorties of AN-32 and 13 passengers from Kargil to Jammu. Similarly, 260 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in IL-76 Aircraft of the Indian Air Force.