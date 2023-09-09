5-day Space Science Exhibition commences in Leh

Kargil: The five-day Space Science Exhibition to be held from September 9 to 13 organised in collaboration between LAHDC Leh, University of Ladakh, and Space Application Centre (SAC-ISRO), Ahmedabad commenced in Leh, Ladakh on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Lt Governor, BD Mishra in the presence of Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson and Director, SAC-ISRO, Ahmedabad, Nilesh M Desai and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof S K Mehta at Lamdon School, Leh.

Lt Governor Ladakh, BD Mishra on the occasion said that the organizing of such an informative space science exhibition in Ladakh is a big step, especially for the students and the youth to be aware of the ongoing research and development in the country regarding space science.

Sharing the maxim that failure is stepping stone to success, LG Ladakh added that the failure of Chandrayaan-2 did not deter the scientific community and the able and visionary leaders of India, and with lessons from experience and encouragement, the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 was scripted.