5-day Space Science Exhibition commences in Leh

Kargil: The five-day Space Science Exhibition to be held from September 9 to 13 organised in collaboration between LAHDC Leh, University of Ladakh, and Space Application Centre (SAC-ISRO), Ahmedabad commenced in Leh, Ladakh on Saturday.
It was inaugurated by Lt Governor, BD Mishra in the presence of Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson and Director, SAC-ISRO, Ahmedabad, Nilesh M Desai and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof S K Mehta at Lamdon School, Leh.
Lt Governor Ladakh, BD Mishra on the occasion said that the organizing of such an informative space science exhibition in Ladakh is a big step, especially for the students and the youth to be aware of the ongoing research and development in the country regarding space science.
Sharing the maxim that failure is stepping stone to success, LG Ladakh added that the failure of Chandrayaan-2 did not deter the scientific community and the able and visionary leaders of India, and with lessons from experience and encouragement, the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 was scripted.
Director, SAC-ISRO, Nilesh Desai, in his address, highlighted the commendable space history of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India’s historic journey to the Moon (Chandrayaan 3), which is the first successful soft-landing of a moon mission on the South Pole of the Moon in the world. He also added that SAC Ahmedabad would provide necessary hand-holding support and guidance in exploring collaborative mechanisms for science-based decision support systems and advancing space science research and education in Ladakh.
Addressing the gathering, CEC Gyalson expressed gratitude to the team of scientists from SAC-ISRO, Ahmedabad led by Director, Nilesh M Desai for fulfilling the commitment of visiting Ladakh with a program on Space Exhibition and workshop on the LAMA Project. He also lauded the ISRO scientists and the scientific community for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and their dedication and hard work in achieving the space dreams of India. He added that the LAdakh specific Modeling and space Applications (LAMA) Project with SAC Ahmedabad will be beneficial to Ladakh as it aims to carry out interdisciplinary scientific investigations of natural resources, environment, and climate change over the Ladakh region through satellite observations, modeling, and ground measurements to address various environmental-related issues like flash floods, cloudbursts, etc.
Deputy Chairman, Tsering Angchuk; Executive Councillors and Councillors of LAHDC Leh; Secretary, IT, Amit Sharma; DC Leh Santosh Sukhadeve; Group Director, SESG/EPSA, SAC Ahmedabad, Dr. Mehul Pandya and team of scientists; Principal, Lamdon School; District Officers and HoDs and students and concerned staff from UoL and different schools participated in the inaugural ceremony.