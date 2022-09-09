5th Sarhad Kargil International Marathon to be flagged off by Army Chief on September 19

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council CEC Feroz Ahmed Khan and Kargil-Ladakh UT CEO Santosh Sukhadeve recently reviewed the preparation for the event. This was revealed by Chief Organiser Sanjeev Shah and Organiser Dr Shailesh Pagariya.

Around 2,000 national and international athletes will participate in the Run for Apricot. The apricot fruits from Kargil were allowed to be exported after 35 years in January 2022. The decision of the Central government has been welcomed by local apricot growers. As many as Rs 8 lakh cash prizes will be distributed to winners in various categories. The first Sarhad Kargil International Marathon was held in 2017. The Athletics Federation of India (AI) and International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have recognised the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon.