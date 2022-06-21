8th International Yoga Day | Union MoS Home performs Yoga in Kargil

Kargil, June 21: The 8th International Yoga Day (IDY) 2022 was celebrated on Tuesday at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Bemathang, Kargil in presence of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra in which hundreds of participants performed yoga.
The theme for this year’s IDY celebrations is “Yoga for Humanity.”
On the occasion, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, Executive Councilor, Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, DIG ITBP, Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali Choudhary, ACR AG Zargar, all district officers and students of different schools participated in the Yoga session.
While speaking on the occasion, MoS Mishra said the celebration of Yoga Internationally was the vision of PM Modi with his dedication, sincerity and the desire to do something good. “As he got the opportunity to address the UN Assembly in 2014, he gave the idea to perform Yoga internationally for good health and positive change in human life all over the globe,” he said.
The MoS said that 75 iconic locations were identified across the country. He said he is fortunate to take this opportunity to join yoga at such a high altitude and border area in Kargil district. He further said that yoga “helps in the development of good ideas that develop into good speech and good speech leads to good actions.”
To mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations.
Addressing the participants, CEC Feroz Khan welcomed the MoS on behalf of LAHDC Kargil. He said besides being performed in open space or in a stadium, yoga could also be performed even at home in daily life.
“Yoga is relevant in today’s world as people are facing hectic and stressful life,” the CEC said. He said that Yoga is being performed in several countries across the world. DC Kargil Santosh Sukhdeve while delivering the welcome speech said that since 2015, Yoga is being performed all over the world in around 180 countries.
Welcoming the MoS and participants, the Deputy Commissioner urged to make Yoga part of life “to gain both physical and mental health which is part and parcel of life.”
Soon after the Yoga session was held, artists from different states and cultures of India presented colorful programs depicting the diverse and unique cultures of the country that enthralled the audience.
Meanwhile, the Lt. Governor Ladakh R K Mathur inaugurated the International Day of Yoga in Leh .
More than 2000 participants including guests from all over the nation, government officials and students from Ladakh performed Yoga at the Football Stadium in Leh.