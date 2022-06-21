8th International Yoga Day | Union MoS Home performs Yoga in Kargil

While speaking on the occasion, MoS Mishra said the celebration of Yoga Internationally was the vision of PM Modi with his dedication, sincerity and the desire to do something good. “As he got the opportunity to address the UN Assembly in 2014, he gave the idea to perform Yoga internationally for good health and positive change in human life all over the globe,” he said.

The MoS said that 75 iconic locations were identified across the country. He said he is fortunate to take this opportunity to join yoga at such a high altitude and border area in Kargil district. He further said that yoga “helps in the development of good ideas that develop into good speech and good speech leads to good actions.”