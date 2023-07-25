ADGP Ladakh inaugurates Kargil’s first Women Police Station

Kargil, July 25: In a significant step towards empowering women and ensuring their safety and security, the Ladakh Police in Tuesday got the first-ever Women Police Station in Kargil district.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and head of the Ladakh police S D Singh Jamwal inaugurated the police station. Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury, Additional SP Kargil Iftikhar Chaudhary besides senior police officials were present on the occasion.
The establishment of the Women Police Station in Kargil marks a momentous occasion for the region, as it will play a pivotal role in addressing the unique concerns and challenges faced by women in the area. With a dedicated focus on handling cases related to women’s rights, domestic violence, harassment, and other gender-specific offenses, this new initiative aims to provide a safer and more supportive environment for women to report incidents and seek justice.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, ADGP SD Singh Jamwal emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment and their active participation in law enforcement. “The inauguration of Women Police Station in Kargil is a significant step towards creating more inclusive and secure society. This initiative will enable women to approach the police with greater confidence, knowing that their concerns will be addressed sensitively and expeditiously,” he said.
The newly posted Ladakh Police Chief, ADGP SD Singh Jamwal on Tuesday visited Kargil district to take first-hand appraisal about the security, Policing and police-public relation in the district.
During his visit, the Ladakh Police chief interacted with various delegations of prominent citizens, civil society, social and religious organizations and students at conference hall Baroo, Kargil. Senior Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury, Additional SP Kargil Iftikhar Chaudhary besides senior police officials accompanied the Ladakh police chief.
Later, talking to media ADGP said that three accused involved in an assault on policemen have been arrested.