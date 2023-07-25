ADGP Ladakh inaugurates Kargil’s first Women Police Station

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and head of the Ladakh police S D Singh Jamwal inaugurated the police station. Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury, Additional SP Kargil Iftikhar Chaudhary besides senior police officials were present on the occasion.

The establishment of the Women Police Station in Kargil marks a momentous occasion for the region, as it will play a pivotal role in addressing the unique concerns and challenges faced by women in the area. With a dedicated focus on handling cases related to women’s rights, domestic violence, harassment, and other gender-specific offenses, this new initiative aims to provide a safer and more supportive environment for women to report incidents and seek justice.