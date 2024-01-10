Admin Secy IT Ladakh reviews data centre implementation

Leh, Jan 10: The Administrative Secretary of Information Technology (IT) , UT Ladakh, Amit Sharma conducted a comprehensive review of Ladakh State Data Centre and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters implementation

According to a press release, he in this connection held a series of meetings on Ladakh State Data Centre and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters. The ongoing works are aimed at ensuring the seamless development of the Ladakh State Data Centre.

The meeting covered critical aspects such as the installation of CCTVs, fire extinguishers, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Diesel Generator (DG) set, electricity connections and earthing.