Advance winter stocking of POL products for Ladakh starts

Jammu: To cater to the fuel requirement of the Ladakh region including the armed forces and civilians for the harsh winter season, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) officially started Advance Winter Stocking (AWS).

In a simple program at the IOCL depot in Jammu, Sardar Ajit Singh, the Chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association, a conglomerate of all the unions of public transport and load carriers of J&K today flagged off the 1st fleet of tankers carrying petroleum fuel for the Ladakh region.

Senior officers of the IOCL including LN Mohanty, Depot In-charge, Amarjeet Singh, consumer head along with Sardar Ranjit Singh, President J & K Oil Tankers’ Drivers and Cleaners Union also attended the programme.