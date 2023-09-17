AGE IS JUST A NUMBER | 75-year-old woman participates in 6th Kargil International Marathon

Kargil: In the 6th Kargil International Marathon 2023, which was held in Kargil on Sunday, a 75-year-old lady competed, making her the oldest woman to do so.

Despite all difficulties, Fowjia Begum (75), a runner from Tamil Nadu, accomplished a stunning 5 km run during the 6th Kargil International Marathon in 2023. She not only became a role model for many people but also the year’s oldest female runner.

Pertinently, 2,300 people took part in the 6th edition of Kargil International Marathon 2023 which was held in the Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory on Sunday with athletes, students, and citizens from various parts of the country participating in the event.

The theme for this year’s marathon is “Run for Hundurman.” This theme underscores the promotion of border tourism and the dedication to showcasing the enchanting village of Hundurman in Kargil as a destination worth exploring for both domestic and international tourists, organisers said.