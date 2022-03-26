All pensioners in Ladakh migrated to CPAO: Official

To further smoothen the process of pension, the Union Controller General of Accounts had issued guidelines for migration of the pensioners of Ladakh to the CPAO, which is mandatory according to the scheme for the payment of pensions.

The official said the Ladakh administration, in coordination with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is continuously addressing the issues raised in respect of the pensioners of the Union Territory like authorisation of pension, a timely disbursement of pension and reimbursement to the pension-disbursing banks.

Certain issues that emerged due to the stoppage of reimbursement of the disbursed pension to the Jammu and Kashmir Bank by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in May 2021 have also been successfully resolved to avoid any disruption in the disbursement of pensions, the official said.

He said all the 4,488 pensioners have been migrated to the CPAO with the coordinated efforts of the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Ladakh, the office of the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts, the MHA and the CPAO.

The Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Ladakh as well as the CPAO deployed additional manpower for this massive migration exercise, which was completed in the last two months, the official said.